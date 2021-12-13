The Straits Times says

What Chancellor Scholz means for Asia

  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Dr Angela Merkel had helpful parting words for her successor Olaf Scholz, who became Germany's Chancellor last week. Germany may at first have been naive in some areas of cooperation with China, she observed in an interview, days before she left the position.

But it should not sever all connections in reaction to growing tensions, she said. Mr Scholz, who cast himself as a continuity candidate in recent parliamentary elections, had promised voters that he would keep faith with Dr Merkel's policies. A key test will arise in Asia. New Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock already signalled a change in stance towards China under a "values-based" foreign policy that will be closely watched in the region.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 