Welcome moves to be more inclusive

Most families visit libraries as a matter of course. But for parents of children with special needs or disabilities, such a simple routine can present challenges. The new community resource library Play.Able, which opened recently at the Rainbow Centre Margaret Drive School, must be a welcome refuge. The pilot project, supported by The Majurity Trust and run by parent volunteers and their children, is a worthy initiative. Singapore society has become more conscious of the needs of the differently abled over the years.

While charity and infrastructural efforts once focused largely on bread and butter issues, there has been a growing awareness that leisure pursuits are also important for improving quality of life. Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the arts community was already leading the charge. Larger theatre companies here made it a point to set aside sessions to cater for different audiences, with offerings ranging from sensory-friendly events to sign language interpreted shows. The Esplanade, for instance, has been staging sensory-friendly shows for children since 2016. Museums also have quiet rooms where over-stimulated children can seek a calm environment. Such initiatives make art spaces more accessible.