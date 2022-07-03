The Sunday Times says

Welcome moves to be more inclusive

Updated
Published
8 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Most families visit libraries as a matter of course. But for parents of children with special needs or disabilities, such a simple routine can present challenges. The new community resource library Play.Able, which opened recently at the Rainbow Centre Margaret Drive School, must be a welcome refuge. The pilot project, supported by The Majurity Trust and run by parent volunteers and their children, is a worthy initiative. Singapore society has become more conscious of the needs of the differently abled over the years.

While charity and infrastructural efforts once focused largely on bread and butter issues, there has been a growing awareness that leisure pursuits are also important for improving quality of life. Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the arts community was already leading the charge. Larger theatre companies here made it a point to set aside sessions to cater for different audiences, with offerings ranging from sensory-friendly events to sign language interpreted shows. The Esplanade, for instance, has been staging sensory-friendly shows for children since 2016. Museums also have quiet rooms where over-stimulated children can seek a calm environment. Such initiatives make art spaces more accessible.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 03, 2022, with the headline Welcome moves to be more inclusive. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top