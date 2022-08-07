We the millennials are not lazy, we just work smart

During my first internship at a small magazine company a decade ago, I signed up for yoga and kickboxing classes twice a week - not because I was particularly athletic, but because I wanted to leave work on time.

There were only four of us in the office - the editor-in-chief, creative director, one full-time staff member, and me. They routinely worked late, and sometimes, so did I. But at 6pm on Mondays and Wednesdays, I would pack my things and make what I hoped was a discreet beeline for the door.