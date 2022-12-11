Watch the game, but don’t bet on it

The World Cup clearly is good news for food and beverage (F&B) outlets that have been screening live matches, as well as for food delivery platforms. However, the threat of problem gambling, too, has come to the fore. Counsellors expect to see a surge in gamblers asking them for help to deal with their debts and gambling problems after the tournament ends.

These two economic consequences of the tournament have drawn attention to the different workings of leisure in the social life of Singapore. It is welcome news that eight major F&B outlets and chains said recently that their revenues had shot up by between 8 per cent and 50 per cent because of the games being held in Qatar. The games are in sync with Singapore recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and opening up, leading customers to stay longer – and spend. Also, the timing of this World Cup, being held during the year-end peak festive period, is propitious.