Walks that help bridge communities

Walking around neighbourhoods can be a good way to promote racial harmony, as more than 400 residents in Choa Chu Kang discovered. A Harmony Walk organised by the Limbang and Yew Tee Racial and Religious Harmony Circles took in places of worship such as the Hebron Bible-Presbyterian Church and Choa Chu Kang Lian He Temple. It is not unusual to see how various faiths sit cheek by jowl in Singapore's landscape. This architectural jumble dates back to the colonial period. In Chinatown, the Sri Mariamman Temple, built in 1827, is flanked by the Masjid Jamae (Chulia), which dates back to the same period, and the much newer Buddha Tooth Relic Temple. The Waterloo area embraces an even more varied range: from the Maghain Aboth Synagogue, the oldest in South-east Asia, to the Church of Saints Peter and Paul. Worshippers at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple can often be seen stopping next door at the Sri Krishnan Temple, which thoughtfully provides joss sticks and an urn, to offer prayers.

Many examples abound of the rich religious tapestries here. It is easy to take for granted these buildings, and the real peace they embody, in the rush of daily life. But pausing to visit them can be a good way to build bridges across the different communities. The National Heritage Board's heritage trails offer one way of rediscovering these institutions. During the pandemic, tour agencies marketed walking tours for locals that focused on the heritage elements of these buildings. Such secular events can be a good stepping stone for interfaith exchange. The Harmony Circles looking to attract a younger demographic might consider borrowing from the latest trend in festival programming - wildly popular escape games and scavenger hunts. Such activities can help ground ideas of faiths in the commonplace rituals of next-door neighbours.