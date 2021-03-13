Vaccines can boost a return to normalcy

Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination drive has been brought forward for all seniors, and will also be extended to more high-risk groups and essential workers, including teachers, reporters and migrant workers. The programme can be accelerated because more vaccine supplies have arrived. Vaccines are seen as the crucial next step in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to rage around the world. Experts say that 70 per cent to 75 per cent of Singapore's population needs to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity. These factors underline the national urgency of the vaccination drive. However, its success depends on the mental openness of Singaporeans to the vaccine roll-out. While vaccination is voluntary, Singaporeans and long-term residents who are medically eligible are encouraged to sign up when their turn arrives. That is the only way in which Singaporeans can keep one another safe. That realisation will determine the time scale for a reasonable return to a degree of normalcy in Singapore and influence the country's interactions with the rest of the world.

Of course, vaccinations need to pick up speed in the region and beyond too for Singapore to benefit. The Johor government, for example, hopes that the inoculation programmes in Malaysia and Singapore will lead to the reopening of the border between the two countries this year. Malaysia, on its part, is using mosque sermons to overcome vaccine hesitancy born of health and religious concerns there. Such developments represent a real improvement in economic prospects on both sides of the Causeway.