Vaccine, boosters keep Covid-19 at bay

A reader’s letter to this newspaper alerted Singaporeans to the fact that the Government has mandated that an individual’s fully vaccinated status expires 365 plus 14 days after the second dose. The writer argued that this rule must surely be a matter of public interest. It indeed has implications for all Singapore residents, given that there is also a policy of vaccination-differentiated measures and that the long-term effects of yet more jabs against Covid-19 are unknown. Responding on the issue, which became a talking point, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the validity period during which residents will be considered “fully vaccinated” after their last Covid-19 jab will be reviewed as more data becomes available. The ministry also regularly reviews evidence from studies here and abroad on the protection provided by Covid-19 vaccines.

While two doses of the mRNA vaccines provide excellent protection against severe Covid-19, it is also recommended that all eligible vaccinated persons receive booster doses to improve their protection against infection and reduce transmission. MOH’s response on the issue should provide reassurance to residents that their concerns are being addressed. It also goes some way to underline the importance of booster shots, a programme that is under way here and in other countries which now have high vaccination rates.