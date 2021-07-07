Vaccination key to steady reopening

As the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out gains momentum, many countries are planning a calibrated return to normal, opening borders and letting people back into restaurants, shops and sports venues after more than a year of on-off lockdowns. South Korea has begun easing restrictions on large concerts and sports events as the country pushes ahead with its vaccination drive. Sports stadiums there will be able to operate at up to 50 per cent capacity. New York is planning a mega-concert in Central Park to celebrate the city's recovery from the pandemic. There will be designated vaccinated and unvaccinated sections, with nearly three-quarters of tickets going to vaccinated audiences.

Singapore, too, is readying for a further reopening that could potentially see the country transiting to a new normal by September, as well as leisure travel returning by the end of the year. Possible destinations would be countries with high vaccination rates, and which have seen downward trends in their infection rates. Some form of differentiated treatment could be involved, such as replacing the stay-home notice with tests for those who are vaccinated, or exempting them from pre-event testing for certain events. This is a differentiation in terms of risk of one getting infected and passing on the virus, and is not meant to be discriminatory. Rather, it is necessary from a public health standpoint to have as many people vaccinated and stem community spread as Singapore moves towards reclaiming normalcy with endemic Covid-19 as an end goal.