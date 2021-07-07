Vaccination key to steady reopening

As the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out gains momentum, many countries are planning a calibrated return to normal, opening borders and letting people back into restaurants, shops and sports venues after more than a year of on-off lockdowns. South Korea has begun easing restrictions on large concerts and sports events as the country pushes ahead with its vaccination drive. Sports stadiums there will be able to operate at up to 50 per cent capacity. New York is planning a mega-concert in Central Park to celebrate the city's recovery from the pandemic. There will be designated vaccinated and unvaccinated sections, with nearly three-quarters of tickets going to vaccinated audiences.

Singapore, too, is readying for a further reopening that could potentially see the country transiting to a new normal by September, as well as leisure travel returning by the end of the year. Possible destinations would be countries with high vaccination rates, and which have seen downward trends in their infection rates. Some form of differentiated treatment could be involved, such as replacing the stay-home notice with tests for those who are vaccinated, or exempting them from pre-event testing for certain events. This is a differentiation in terms of risk of one getting infected and passing on the virus, and is not meant to be discriminatory. Rather, it is necessary from a public health standpoint to have as many people vaccinated and stem community spread as Singapore moves towards reclaiming normalcy with endemic Covid-19 as an end goal.

Meanwhile, Singapore must press on with its vaccination drive. Vaccination protects not only individuals, but also their family and the rest of society by keeping Covid-19 outbreaks under control. In this regard, Singapore is still in a transition phase where some restrictions - including group sizes and mask-wearing, especially in enclosed spaces such as offices - are required. There are several reasons for this. First, while Singapore has targeted vaccinating two-thirds of the population by National Day, this is an interim milestone. Overall numbers still need to be higher. Second, while immunisation is highly effective in preventing severe illness and death, the degree to which vaccines guard against mild or asymptomatic infections remains unknown. Hence non-pharmaceutical interventions to reduce the spread of Covid-19, such as masks, remain important.

Singaporeans are understandably restless and want to resume dining out in larger groups, and firms are keen to resume business travel. But countries that reopen too quickly without sufficient protection for their people will suffer the consequences, especially as contagious variants continue to race across the globe. Everyone will still have to double down and manage the uncertainties in this transition to the new normal.