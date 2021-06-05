The Straits Times says

Vaccination drive key to safe opening up

It is heartening that seniors are responding to the Government's decision to allow those aged 60 and above to walk in to any vaccination centre and get their Covid-19 jabs on the spot. Earlier, appointments were necessary for good logistical reasons. Now, as the national inoculation drive picks up greater momentum, the relaxation of rules for seniors is a gesture to those among them who missed out on the chance to get vaccinated ahead of most of the rest of the population. The Government announced this week that Singapore had received further confirmation of faster vaccine deliveries over the next two months.

The latest supply schedule would allow the country to boost its vaccination programme further, and offer the vaccines to everyone sooner than expected. Hence the decision for those 60 and above to get vaccinated without having to make an appointment. The next group for whom vaccinations have now started are students. This is important as there had been recent instances of children getting infected, including in schools and tuition centres and through contact at home. After students, vaccinations will be set for the remaining group of adults aged 39 and younger.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 05, 2021, with the headline 'Vaccination drive key to safe opening up'.
