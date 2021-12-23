Vaccinate to keep children safe

Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 will begin on Monday, inaugurating a massive inoculation exercise for more than 300,000 children that will be carried out across 15 paediatric centres and rolled out in batches. This is an important step forward in the national vaccination programme, which has already resulted in 96 per cent of the eligible population having been fully vaccinated. Vaccinating younger children now will help to protect them, their families and the wider community at a time when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading globally.

The best that parents can do for their children therefore is to get them vaccinated if they are medically eligible. It was perhaps to be expected that some parents have cast a wary eye on vaccinating children as young as five. Some guardians might even prefer to wait it out and see how vaccination is working in other children before they commit their own wards to it. Parents should, however, understand that the authorities here would not have taken this step without having considered very carefully the science and medical evidence in its favour. Parental concerns mirror the earlier responses among some here to vaccinating the adult population at large, some of whom were those who were left undecided after having weighed the benefits and possible side effects of inoculation. Some had doubted the very efficacy of vaccines. However, the vast majority of society have come around to accepting vaccination, not as offering fool-proof protection from Covid-19 but the best protection there can be.