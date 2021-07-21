Using land to better reflect shared space

The consultative approach being taken to the development of Singapore's long-term land use plans reflects the aim of the authorities here to engage citizens and look ahead amid the current economic storm created by globalisation, digitalisation, decarbonisation, and the coronavirus-induced importance placed on health, well-being and safety. For the first time in 50 years, the review of Singapore's long-term land use plans will yield not just one plan, but several options to deal with an increasingly complex and different future. As part of the review, the public's views are being sought through a year-long consultation exercise, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced. Citizens should participate actively in this process so that the decisions made will ultimately reflect the aggregate aspirations of Singaporeans about the future landscape that they wish to live, work and play in.

Planning with options and alternative uses factored in is key to the use of scarce land in a globalised country like Singapore. According to the URA, having such optionality will allow society here to envisage a range of possible future scenarios systematically. That way, the Government and people can also identify signposts that can be monitored over time and alert planners when there is a need to re-evaluate strategies. Agility and flexibility will enable Singapore to respond to changing needs and seize opportunities when these arise.