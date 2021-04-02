The Straits Times says

US infrastructure plan has global reach

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Just three weeks after the United States Congress passed a US$1.9 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) Covid-19 relief Bill, President Joe Biden announced a US$2 trillion infrastructure plan, to be followed this month by another trillion-dollar social spending package, which will bring the total stimulus by the new administration to at least US$4.9 trillion. Mr Biden touts it as a once-in-a-generation plan, the biggest US public investment programme in half a century. Its effects, both positive and negative, could be far reaching. The eight-year infrastructure plan includes huge investments in transportation networks, buildings, utilities, research and development, and in-home care; while the social spending programme will include support for low-income groups, more generous paid leave for workers and subsidies for childcare. Whereas the US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief Bill was funded entirely by borrowing, the two upcoming stimulus packages will be funded by tax increases spread across 15 years - first on companies and then on high-income individuals.

Both packages will be the subject of tortuous negotiations over the coming months involving vested interests from across the political spectrum. Liberal democrats have already signalled they want even more spending, while Republicans have made clear that for them, tax increases are a non-starter. In the end, the packages, and how they are funded, could be somewhat different from what is initially proposed.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 