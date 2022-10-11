The Straits Times says

US' hardening tech war with China

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Confirming the speculation that has raged for weeks, the Biden administration has announced sweeping new limits on the sale of semiconductor technology to China, taking aim at the world's second-biggest economy's access to critical technologies that are needed in applications ranging from supercomputing to guiding hypersonic missiles and modelling nuclear weapons. The restrictions limit the United States' exports of high-tech chips called graphic processing units, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. The rules also bar US-based companies that make the equipment used to manufacture advanced logic and memory chips from selling machinery to China without a licence.

It is the latest sign of the worsening state of US-China ties, and comes ahead of China's 20th Party Congress, where President Xi Jinping is widely expected to seek a third term in office, and ahead of midterm elections in the US, where the Democrats could suffer a slide in support. The White House is possibly trying to balance its strategic goal of preserving US technology leadership with the Democrats' political imperative to be ahead of the Republicans on technology controls, should Congress pass into the hands of that party in November. This is why some analysts expect more announcements of a similar nature. Almost certainly, the US will also expect its allies to follow suit with similar curbs on China.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 11, 2022, with the headline US' hardening tech war with China. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top