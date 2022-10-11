US' hardening tech war with China

Confirming the speculation that has raged for weeks, the Biden administration has announced sweeping new limits on the sale of semiconductor technology to China, taking aim at the world's second-biggest economy's access to critical technologies that are needed in applications ranging from supercomputing to guiding hypersonic missiles and modelling nuclear weapons. The restrictions limit the United States' exports of high-tech chips called graphic processing units, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. The rules also bar US-based companies that make the equipment used to manufacture advanced logic and memory chips from selling machinery to China without a licence.

It is the latest sign of the worsening state of US-China ties, and comes ahead of China's 20th Party Congress, where President Xi Jinping is widely expected to seek a third term in office, and ahead of midterm elections in the US, where the Democrats could suffer a slide in support. The White House is possibly trying to balance its strategic goal of preserving US technology leadership with the Democrats' political imperative to be ahead of the Republicans on technology controls, should Congress pass into the hands of that party in November. This is why some analysts expect more announcements of a similar nature. Almost certainly, the US will also expect its allies to follow suit with similar curbs on China.