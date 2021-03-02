US fine-tunes Middle East policy

The United States government, under orders from President Joe Biden, has released a classified document that clearly implicated Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for authorising the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Once close to the Saudi court but critical of Prince Mohammed, Mr Khashoggi was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and murdered by Saudi operatives in October 2018, prompting global condemnation against the man considered to be the kingdom's de facto leader. Mr Biden's predecessor Donald Trump had taken a markedly contrasting approach, with a "maybe he did and maybe he didn't" response to the question of the Prince's alleged involvement.

In a related move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa restrictions on people believed to have been directly engaged in "serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities". For now, this applies to 76 Saudis - but not Prince Mohammed. Although the Biden administration also stopped billions of dollars in arms sales to Riyadh over its war with Yemen, it is obvious that there is no intention to make the Crown Prince himself the target of US sanctions. Clearly, realpolitik prevails and the diplomatic cost of doing so would be too high. During the presidential campaign, Mr Biden vowed to make the Saudis pay the price. Secretary Blinken now says that the US will recalibrate, but not rupture, the ties with one of its key allies in the region. There are other ways to punish an ambitious prince than to break ties with his nation and Mr Biden, by saying he would now deal with King Salman and not his son and heir apparent, has pointedly done just that.