US, China need to be working together

Remarks by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the virtual Aspen Security Forum this week addressed relations between the United States and China, and provided a timely reminder about the risks and implications that can arise from increasingly fraught ties between the two. The broad picture of those relations goes far beyond common notions about the rise and fall of nations. It would indeed be inaccurate to believe the East is rising, or that the West is in decline and that America is losing influence. Still, as one of the key drivers of what takes place in today's world, the US must realise that it will be taking on a formidable adversary were it to decide that China is an enemy.

Positing Sino-American ties in such terms will be worrying because it will draw attention to the global stakes involved in such a rivalry. No country, including Singapore, would be immune to the fallout from a precipitous downturn in ties between these two foremost economic powers. All nations will gain from Washington and Beijing acting not purely in their own self-interests, but also in ways that benefit the global community which they are a part of. It is easier said than done, given the trajectories and postures both adopted in recent years. Yet it is important they pause for thought and not plunge themselves and the world down a path that will be ruinous for all.