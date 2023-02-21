US, China must not drift into conflict

Those dismayed, if not distressed, by the United States-China kerfuffle over the downed Chinese balloon will find little reassurance from the words of the White House National Security Council spokesman who said that while diplomatic communications between the two sides remain open, military-to-military contacts “unfortunately” remain shut. Spokesman Jonathan Kirby also suggested it wasn’t yet time for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to revive plans to visit Beijing, which were aborted over the incident, or for President Joe Biden to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Mr Xi Jinping.

The balloon may have been brought down over the waters off South Carolina, but the saga over the stray has by no means ended. Last Friday, the US Northern Command said efforts to recover the object had concluded and its remnants were being sent for study. China has called the use of an advanced fighter plane to down the balloon an act of “hysteria”. While Mr Biden has said that the US “is not looking for a new Cold War”, he said he did not regret his decision to have it brought down. Vice-President Kamala Harris has called the downed craft a “spy” balloon. Separately, US fighters also shot down three unidentified objects over US and Canadian airspace in February.