The Straits Times says

United stand offers best deterrence

Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Ukraine situation gets curiouser and curiouser by the week. The latest assessment from the United States Defence Department is that Russia has positioned itself to go beyond a limited strike, and could invade all of Ukraine. Kiev would be expected to react with hysteria to such a dire prognosis. Ukraine's president has, instead, complained that these "acute and burning warnings" are needlessly spreading alarm and are a "mistake". The differences of assessment between putative victim and possible saviour are not new. They have probably brewed for a while. However, for President Volodymyr Zelensky to make them public suggests that he resents being pushed to think, and speak, in a certain way.

Germany, Europe's most powerful nation and the European Union's top economy, has meaningfully declined to send arms to Ukraine. Its navy chief recently resigned to save his government embarrassment over remarks that suggested Russia's security concerns should be addressed, and that President Vladimir Putin deserves the respect he demands. France, which currently holds the rotating European Union presidency, believes the US position is unhelpful in solving the current crisis and, in fact, considers dialogue with Russia to be supremely important. Indeed, President Emmanuel Macron has even broached the idea of a new security order in Europe. Last Friday, he spoke with Mr Putin for over an hour.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2022, with the headline United stand offers best deterrence. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top