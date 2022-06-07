Ukraine conflict and the futility of war

As Russia's war on Ukraine enters its fourth month, it is clear there is no end in sight for a conflict which has killed tens of thousands, left large parts of the invaded nation in ruins and inflicted economic costs across the globe as a result of shortages of fuel and food, not to speak of disruptions in the supply of a variety of essentials from edible oils to microchips. An over-confident Russia expected to wrap up operations in a matter of days but met a determined Ukrainian response, and suffered battlefield setbacks. Its revised strategy is now to focus firepower on the eastern Donbas region. The war sparked a refugee crisis with nearly seven million fleeing Ukraine, with Poland receiving the bulk. The situation in Europe is at its most dire since World War II ended.

While Ukrainians must be lauded for standing up to the invasion and staying united in that effort, some realities cannot be overlooked. Russia has succeeded in creating a land bridge to the south-west of Ukraine and cut off its access to the sea. By Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenky's own admission, Russia now fully controls a fifth of the country, including some of its most fertile and industrialised parts. Russia is hurting too: its international reputation is battered, Western sanctions are poised to cause a deep recession and its future as a major power backed by fossil fuel exports is set back, perhaps permanently.