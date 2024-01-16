Twin boosts for Johor and Singapore

Bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia were marked by two significant achievements on Jan 11, when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited Johor to witness progress made on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link and sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a special economic zone (SEZ) between Singapore and Johor. The presence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the occasion signifies the importance that Malaysia attaches to the RTS project and the SEZ, the former being a practical demonstration of the benefits of connectivity across the Causeway, and the latter aiming to strengthen economic collaboration.

These are propitious signs as Singapore and Malaysia look forward to celebrating 60 years of bilateral relations in 2025. There is much to be gained from leveraging the complementary strengths of the two countries and improving the cross-border flows of goods, investments and people.