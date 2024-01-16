The Straits Times says

Twin boosts for Johor and Singapore

Updated
36 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia were marked by two significant achievements on Jan 11, when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited Johor to witness progress made on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link and sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a special economic zone (SEZ) between Singapore and Johor. The presence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the occasion signifies the importance that Malaysia attaches to the RTS project and the SEZ, the former being a practical demonstration of the benefits of connectivity across the Causeway, and the latter aiming to strengthen economic collaboration.

These are propitious signs as Singapore and Malaysia look forward to celebrating 60 years of bilateral relations in 2025. There is much to be gained from leveraging the complementary strengths of the two countries and improving the cross-border flows of goods, investments and people.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top