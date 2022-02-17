Trust: Earning, and safeguarding, it

Parliament voted to refer Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh and WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap for further investigations by the Public Prosecutor over the Raeesah Khan lying scandal. The Committee of Privileges (COP) had recommended that Mr Singh be referred to the Public Prosecutor for investigations into whether he had lied under oath, which would amount to the criminal offence of perjury; and that Mr Faisal be similarly referred for repeatedly refusing to answer questions which could amount to contempt of Parliament.

Beyond the technical details of the case, the bigger issues that emerged from the debate is what kind of politics, politicians and ultimately, government Singaporeans want, and the integrity and values they expect elected representatives to embody and uphold.