Tragedy of the missing Singaporeans

Combine an ageing population with low birth rates, and you have the perfect recipe for the demographic decline of Singapore. This warning is not new, but it keeps getting reinforced by dismal official figures. Singapore’s birth rate hit a record low in 2022, a year when the country also witnessed the highest number of deaths annually since 1960. There was a 7.9 per cent drop in the number of live births, from 38,672 in 2021 to 35,605 in 2022. There were 26,891 deaths in 2022, a 10.7 per cent increase compared with the 24,292 recorded in 2021. This represented the highest number of total yearly deaths since 1960.

Notwithstanding the number of deaths, sad though they are, the overall picture provided by the National Population and Talent Division reveals a population that is ageing rapidly because of low fertility rates and longer life expectancy. Large cohorts of baby boomers have begun entering the post-65 age range. The proportion of citizens aged 65 and above increased from 11.1 per cent in 2012 to 18.4 per cent in 2022. By 2030, around one in four citizens would be aged 65 and above.