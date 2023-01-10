Towards reset of China-Philippine ties

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s three-day visit to Beijing is a welcome initiative that holds the promise of improving ties bedevilled by a territorial dispute over competing claims in the South China Sea. Beijing is clearly pleased by the outreach, and has highlighted it for three “firsts” – that it was Mr Marcos’ first trip to China since assuming the presidency and his first visit to a non-Asean country, and he was also the first foreign leader to be hosted by China in 2023. A slew of agreements was announced, including a direct communication link between foreign ministries of the two nations to resolve issues that might arise in what Manila calls the West Philippine Sea. Mr Marcos called his talks in Beijing “cordial and fruitful” while describing discussions on the territorial issue as “in depth and frank”. Tellingly, the Philippines, a treaty ally of the United States, said it would pursue an independent foreign policy.

The bonhomie notwithstanding, both sides are realistic about the limits to Sino-Philippine ties. Besides agreeing to work towards allowing fishermen from both countries the means to go about their activities around Scarborough Shoal without hindrance, it is not clear how much progress has been achieved on the larger question of territory and access to exclusive economic zones as defined under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Nothing in Mr Marcos’ talks with President Xi Jinping or Premier Li Keqiang suggests that China is ready to dilute its positions, which include ignoring the UN arbitration court ruling of 2016.