Tourism sector roars back with F1 race

Tall fences, crash barriers and potted plants have sprung up in the civic district and Marina Bay area. These familiar sights herald the arrival of the Singapore Grand Prix season, returning after a two-year hiatus. Inevitably, grumbles about the inconvenience of having the city centre overtaken by racing cars and partygoers for three whole evenings have also surfaced. The shine has probably worn off since the race debuted as Formula One's first night race in 2008, when the glamour of seeing Singapore showcased like a shiny urban jewel and the excitement of an avalanche of music acts eclipsed the minor inconveniences. Nevertheless, there is reason to cheer the return of the race.

The tourism sector is embracing this year's event as a milestone for recovery. Certainly the numbers reflect a pent-up demand for live events. Race attendance is expected to surpass the three-day total of 268,000 in 2019, while hotels around the race circuit are reporting high occupancy rates. This is despite the fact that hotels' average room rate has risen to a near-decade high. Visitor arrivals have also been climbing steadily in the past six months, with July clocking in 726,601 compared with 542,733 in June.