Tourism and travel regain their lustre

The announcement that Singapore received more than 2.9 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023 – accounting for about two-thirds of numbers before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 – attests to the continuing recovery of the tourism sector. The new number represents 62 per cent of 2019’s first quarter figure of 4.7 million visitors, according to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). One important indication of recovery is that the total tourism workforce amounted to 66,000 as at December 2022, a healthy 80 per cent of the level recorded in 2019.

Separately, Changi Airport ranked among the world’s top 10 busiest airports judged by international passenger traffic in 2022. It was the world’s ninth busiest, a slight decline from its seventh position before the pandemic but a remarkable rebound from the dismal 95th spot to which it had dropped in 2021 as borders closed and air travel demand plunged. Clearly, Changi is regaining ground as a pre-eminent air hub in the region. The hope that it will improve its ranking by the end of 2023 is not an unrealistic one. People are expected to fly in greater numbers as the constraining effects of border restrictions recede because of sustained international recovery from the pandemic. It’s true that Changi doesn’t just serve tourists but also citizens and residents. Still, its vitality cannot but add to the accessibility of Singapore to tourists.