Time to tackle noise disputes

Those who cherish peace of mind would welcome the announcement that neighbours warring over noise issues would have to talk things out in future or get hit with penalties. Coming amid increasing reports of quarrels between neighbours in recent years, the move to make mediation mandatory aims to enhance the community dispute management framework so as to encourage the amicable and early resolution of differences.

The move goes beyond the tacit expectation that the community spirit and moral suasion should prevail over annoying individual or family habits, particularly in a densely populated country such as Singapore. That expectation is contained in the Ministry of National Development advisory that residents “are encouraged to exercise consideration and tolerance in generating or encountering noise”. Thus, talking to each other is a first step, followed by seeking help from grassroots leaders or trying formal mediation, and ultimately taking recourse to the law.