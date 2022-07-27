The Straits Times says

Time to rethink relationship with nature

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The United Nations' top science panel on biodiversity this month released two major reports that underscored humanity's increasingly precarious relationship with nature. The first showed how interlinked the lives and livelihoods of billions of people are to wild animal and plant species. One in five people relies on wild plants, algae and fungi for food and income, and one in three depends on fuel wood for cooking. But over-exploitation, habitat destruction, poaching and illegal trade in plants and animals are threatening many species and undermining the livelihoods of many people.

The second report looked at the urgent need to re-evaluate how humanity values nature, finding that the narrow economic criteria used currently have led to widespread destruction, pollution and loss of significant areas of forests, wetlands and other spaces, including places of cultural and spiritual value to local communities.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 27, 2022, with the headline Time to rethink relationship with nature. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top