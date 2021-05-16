Time to move to curb use of plastic bags

Plans to charge for disposable carrier bags are a welcome move to reduce the use of plastics. Charging for bags is a relatively new phenomenon here. FairPrice began doing so in 2019. Between 2019 and last year, this policy saved the use of 15.6 million plastic bags. While the current focus is on consumers' use of bags, the discussion should be broadened to include the business end of the equation. It is not uncommon to see produce in supermarkets shrink-wrapped in single-use plastics before being packed into single-use bags, or in plastic trays which are further shrink-wrapped. Such pre-packed produce adds to food waste problems. The portions are often family-size packs. For couples and singles, buying such offerings often results in unconsumed food waste.

One way the problem can be solved is if shoppers return to wet markets where produce is sold in customisable quantities. And if bag charges drive more customers to shop online, as some experts predict, online stores also need to be factored in as some of the biggest retailers are guilty of overpackaging deliveries: Single items can arrive swaddled in single-use bags, airbags and oversized boxes. To reduce single-use plastics, the whole supply chain, not just end consumers, needs to be addressed. Consumer behaviour is thankfully changing. More people are using recyclable bags when shopping. Green-conscious shoppers are taking it a step further by patronising retailers such as Unpackt and Scoop, bulk grocery and lifestyle stores which allow consumers to bring their own containers to purchase everything from nuts to shampoo. While larger supermarket chains have introduced some bulk shopping options, the good intention is undermined by the plastic bags proffered alongside. Consumers do not have to wait for policies to be worked out. They already have the power to reduce single-use plastics in their daily routine.