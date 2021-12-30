The Straits Times says

Time for personal action on climate change

Updated
Published
4 min ago
The year 2021 is ending just as it began - with thousands of people picking up the pieces of their lives after extreme weather events. Climate change is supercharging the weather. The warming of the atmosphere through the release of huge amounts of greenhouse gases, mainly from burning fossil fuels, is the key driver.

And yet, far from declining as scientists say they should, greenhouse gas emissions have quickly returned to pre-coronavirus levels and could rise further next year. A report released this week by Christian Aid lists the top 10 costliest weather disasters of 2021, which caused US$170 billion (S$230 billion) in damage across the globe, killed hundreds and left millions of people displaced.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 30, 2021, with the headline Time for personal action on climate change.