The Straits Times says

Tightening controls on money laundering

Updated
29 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Trying to detect one needle in several haystacks – that was how Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo described the challenges of uncovering money laundering operations in her ministerial statement to Parliament on Tuesday, in response to questions by MPs. As investigations proceed, the value of the assets involved in the latest scandal has swelled from $1 billion in mid-August to $2.8 billion, including 152 properties, 62 vehicles, bank deposits, cash, cryptocurrencies, liquor, gold bars and various collectibles. And the detective work is still ongoing.

Its challenges arise from the fact that it requires not only identifying illicit transactions from among the millions that flow through Singapore’s financial system every day, but also monitoring activities in multiple asset markets, including property, precious metals and cryptocurrencies, as well as the possible abuse of corporate structures.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top