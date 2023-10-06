Tightening controls on money laundering

Trying to detect one needle in several haystacks – that was how Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo described the challenges of uncovering money laundering operations in her ministerial statement to Parliament on Tuesday, in response to questions by MPs. As investigations proceed, the value of the assets involved in the latest scandal has swelled from $1 billion in mid-August to $2.8 billion, including 152 properties, 62 vehicles, bank deposits, cash, cryptocurrencies, liquor, gold bars and various collectibles. And the detective work is still ongoing.

Its challenges arise from the fact that it requires not only identifying illicit transactions from among the millions that flow through Singapore’s financial system every day, but also monitoring activities in multiple asset markets, including property, precious metals and cryptocurrencies, as well as the possible abuse of corporate structures.