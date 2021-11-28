Thumbs up to heritage impact studies

Singapore's rapid urban development has often come at the expense of the environment, both natural and built. So it is heartening that the redevelopment of the Mount Pleasant area was preceded by not just an environmental impact study but also a heritage impact study, the first of its scale commissioned by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the Housing Board and the National Heritage Board.

Grassroots civic groups dedicated to nature and heritage have long called for such impact assessments to be done early so that development can be carried out sensitively with a weather eye on conservation issues. These calls have been heeded in recent years, with environmental impact studies becoming practically a matter of course.