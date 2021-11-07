Thinking green as crypto fuels art deals

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a hot new investment trend and news of a group of Singaporean enthusiasts making almost $1.4 million from digital trading cards is likely to fuel the budding scene here. NFTs offer a useful microcosm to think about Singapore's role in tackling climate change, another hot topic thanks to the ongoing climate change conference in Glasgow.

The eye-watering prices of NFT art are accompanied by an equally high ecological cost in buying and selling them. NFTs are paid for in cryptocurrency, which uses massive amounts of power to produce. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, is estimated to use as much power every year as the Netherlands, while Ethereum, popular for art transactions, has a carbon footprint of 82.82kg for every transaction.