Thinking ahead, while tackling crisis

The Budget presented by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday had an eye on the challenges of both today and tomorrow. It was very much in the mould of the ameliorative Budgets passed last year to meet the threat from Covid-19, but also included plans and possibilities for Singapore's economy, businesses and people in a post-pandemic world.

The Budget aims to navigate the transition by continuing with economic and workforce transformation, strengthening the social compact, building a sustainable future for people, and providing a substantial fiscal boost to the economy. The $11 billion set aside for a Covid-19 resilience package will address immediate needs to safeguard public health and reopen Singapore safely, support workers and businesses where necessary, and target support for sectors that are under strain still.