Thinking ahead, while tackling crisis

The Budget presented by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday had a eye on the challenges of both today and tomorrow. It was very much in the mould of the ameliorative Budgets passed last year to meet the threat from Covid-19, but also included plans and possibilities for Singapore's economy, businesses and people in a post-pandemic world.

The Budget aims to navigate the transition by continuing with economic and workforce transformation, strengthening the social compact, building a sustainable future for people, and providing a substantial fiscal boost to the economy. The $11 billion set aside for a Covid-19 resilience package will address immediate needs to safeguard public health and reopen Singapore safely, support workers and businesses where necessary, and target support for sectors that are under strain still.