Thin line between mischief and harm

Another video of students harassing one another made the headlines last week. Students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic were captured on video urinating on two other naked students squatting in a shower cubicle. The polytechnic has said the students involved have been identified and that the incident did not happen during freshman orientation; the police have also been alerted. This is not the first, and unlikely to be the last, time that inappropriate campus activities have gone viral and provided fodder for public discussions.

Orientation activities at tertiary institutions have gone viral in recent years for overly sexualised games that made students uncomfortable, leading to complaints, investigations and punishments. Some may dismiss these incidents as mere youthful high jinks. No doubt previous generations too have got up to some questionable activities in their misspent youth. But current generations have to contend with the ubiquity of mobile phones and the harsh spotlight of social media. This means that moments of indiscretion could be captured for eternity and youthful misjudgments can come back to haunt people at a later date, or a later stage, in their lives.