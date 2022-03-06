Gains for flora, fauna amid urban change

Nature lovers had cause for cheer in recent weeks with a slew of positive news on the conservation front. The Housing Board is incorporating recommendations from environmental studies in its development plans for Woodlands North and Miltonia Close, and is working on its plans for Tengah. Singapore's four wildlife parks witnessed the births of some 900 animals last year, including panda Le Le who has become a social media darling since his birth last August. The Mandai Wildlife Group's baby boom spanned 160 species, including 44 listed as threatened under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. The National Parks Board (NParks) also opened a 1,250 sq m Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation, boosting wildlife care facilities here. These institutional achievements and actions reflect a growing awareness of conservation issues and a laudable willingness to dedicate resources to protecting wildlife.

This little red dot of a country has made green gains amid the hectic urban development, and institutional dedication to the cause is critical to protecting green spaces for the future. But there seems to be a gap between institutional and interest group awareness versus the wider public, judging from public behaviour at intertidal zones. Visitors have been flocking to beaches and many have been manhandling delicate marine creatures. While NParks has deployed more officers and volunteers to patrol the beaches, in addition to putting up more signs, it is evident that more public education is needed when it comes to proper ways of interacting with flora and fauna. It behoves each visitor to care for Singapore's limited wildlife. If people continue to misbehave, perhaps stricter enforcement, such as limiting access to intertidal zones, fines and active prosecution under the Wildlife Act might need to be considered.