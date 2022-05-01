Donating devices improves access for all

Statistics often cite Singapore as being one of the most digitally savvy nations in the world. Singaporeans take digital access and upgrading of their devices for granted. Yet for a number of people here, this is a luxury. A recent survey of 3,000 low-income families living in rental flats found that only three in 10 families have a computer, laptop or tablet and that only half have Wi-Fi at home. Some 22 per cent of these families have children under the age of 21 while 29 per cent comprise only seniors. The numbers point to a worrying digital divide. For families with children of school-going age, the lack of devices and Wi-Fi access is a concern as home-based learning becomes more frequent. Attention and resources have been focused on early childhood development. But digital access is also a gap that needs to be addressed as lack of it has knock-on effects in terms of educational progress and career development. For seniors, it can be an alienating factor as Singapore has accelerated its digitalisation efforts over the past two years.

There is a need to ensure people are not left behind. A recent study found that Singapore lags behind some global peers in bridging this gap. Only 42 per cent of Singapore's lowest-income households surveyed said their needs have been met by online government services, compared with 66 per cent of higher-income households. This gap in perception among the two income groups here is high, including when compared with China and America. Commendable initiatives over the past two years to upcycle old devices and provide subsidised Wi-Fi access show an awareness of the issue here. But more concerted efforts can also be made to encourage people to donate older devices. This can not only help alleviate some of the access issues but also reduce e-waste. As Singapore strives to become a Smart Nation, digital devices are no longer a luxury but a necessity.