URA's ambitious blueprint for the future

The Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) latest long-term plan, unveiled on Monday, speaks of a wider variety of home types, new parks and heritage corridors among its upcoming ideas for Singapore. Correspondingly, the authority has launched a public exhibition to showcase the results of a year-long public engagement exercise on the planning concepts and strategies that should guide national development over the next 50 years and beyond. Public aspirations today need to be matched against future trends and challenges if Singapore is to plan for a viable standard of living that secures and builds on its achievements over the decades.

Essentially, the nation must find ways to better optimise the use of its limited land to balance more acute trade-offs for various land use needs. The way to do so is outlined by the URA in relation to seven pillars that represent indices of Singapore's future urban environment: the ability of citizens and residents to live, work, play, move, cherish, steward and sustain. Integrating housing ever more closely into the nexus of jobs, recreation and transport will be key to that effort. However, as the other pillars imply, the long-term plan also must encourage Singaporeans to cherish their heritage and identity sites, steward the protection of more green and blue spaces to maximise the natural capital of the urban environment, and pursue lifestyles that promote sustainable development in an ecologically threatened world.