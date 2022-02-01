United stand offers best deterrence

The Ukraine situation gets curiouser and curiouser by the week. The latest assessment from the United States Defence Department is that Russia has positioned itself to go beyond a limited strike, and could invade all of Ukraine. Kiev would be expected to react with hysteria to such a dire prognosis. Ukraine's president has, instead, complained that these "acute and burning warnings" are needlessly spreading alarm and are a "mistake". The differences of assessment between putative victim and possible saviour are not new. They have probably brewed for a while. However, for President Volodymyr Zelensky to make them public suggests that he resents being pushed to think, and speak, in a certain way.

Germany, Europe's most powerful nation and the European Union's top economy, has meaningfully declined to send arms to Ukraine. Its navy chief recently resigned to save his government embarrassment over remarks that suggested Russia's security concerns should be addressed, and that President Vladimir Putin deserves the respect he demands. France, which currently holds the rotating European Union presidency, believes the US position is unhelpful in solving the current crisis and, in fact, considers dialogue with Russia to be supremely important. Indeed, President Emmanuel Macron has even broached the idea of a new security order in Europe. Last Friday, he spoke with Mr Putin for over an hour.