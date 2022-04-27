Staying vigilant even as most curbs are lifted

Singapore lifted most Covid-19 curbs yesterday, with group size limits and safe distancing requirements removed. The disease outbreak response system condition (Dorscon) level, which indicates the current disease situation, has also been lowered from orange to yellow - something which has not been done here in more than two years. This has come on the back of daily infection numbers continuing to fall, thus giving the Government confidence to proceed with further easing of community and travel measures. New case numbers are stable despite an earlier easing of measures last month, and the situation in hospitals is steadily improving. This shows that the population is now more resilient to the virus. The list of curbs being lifted is as long as it is welcome.

People are no longer required to keep to a group of 10 for mask-off activities, while the use of SafeEntry and TraceTogether will not be necessary at most venues. Safe distancing will no longer be required between individuals or between groups. All employees can resume working from the office, up from the previous limit of 75 per cent of those who can work from home. Employees can remove their masks at work if they are not interacting physically with others and are not in customer-facing areas. Capacity limits for larger settings or events with more than 1,000 participants have also been lifted, and pre-departure tests before entry to Singapore are no longer needed if one is fully vaccinated.

It appears that things are looking up. But there could be potential curveballs. First, a new wave could emerge down the road when the protection conferred by vaccines and past infections begins to wane. Second, a new variant of concern could surface. What will matter is whether the new variant is more infectious and can lead to more severe illnesses and deaths among those infected. If the variant does so, Singapore may have to respond by bringing back contact tracing, isolation, quarantine and testing. On the other hand, such a variant will be short-lived if it cannot overtake the currently dominant Omicron variant.

Singapore has taken another step towards the resumption of life as it was in the pre-pandemic days. But given the continuing risks, the authorities have resisted declaring any sort of "Freedom Day", deciding instead to step down but not dismantle measures entirely. Until a vaccine is found that protects against all known and emerging variants, people will continue to need boosters to maintain vaccine effectiveness. They should also stay socially responsible by wearing masks when indoors, self-isolating when unwell, and watching out for one another. In the worst-case scenario of a more deadly and transmissible variant, Singaporeans must be mentally prepared to hunker down again while scientists search for a new and more permanent solution.