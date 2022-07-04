The Straits Times says

Staying ready for challenging times

Updated
Published
2 min ago
The commemoration of SAF Day on the first of this month offered an opportune occasion for taking stock of the Singapore Armed Forces' fundamental contribution to the nation's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. International threats have multiplied today, if not directly to Singapore then to the global ecosystem that sustains it. The peace-centric global order that emerged from World War II, and which was reaffirmed at the end of the Cold War, has all but vanished. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has divided Europe irreconcilably for the foreseeable future. For Asia, the relationship between the United States and China - which is at lows not seen in decades - is also worrying.

The global economy is exhibiting the results of geopolitical developments in the form of supply-chain disruptions, growing inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a global recession. As a microcosm of the global economy, which depends ultimately on peace, Singapore is immensely vulnerable to faraway developments over which it has little or no control but whose consequences the country has to absorb. On the strategic front, the degree to which the Singapore Armed Forces is prepared for eventualities will determine how safe this island city-state will remain in a world in flux. Violent disruptions of the global order provide temptations for regional adventurism, and Asia is no exception to that rule. The SAF must ensure that Singapore does not fall victim to the interplay of world events and regional affairs.

