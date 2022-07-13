Sri Lanka faces a long road to recovery

The storming of the presidential palace in Colombo last week marked the dramatic denouement of an economic and political crisis that had simmered for months before finally boiling over. The origins of the crisis go back years. Sweeping tax cuts announced in 2019, in a bid to spur growth, deprived the state of much-needed income and led to the downgrading of Sri Lanka's credit ratings. The country's longstanding ability to address balance-of-payment issues through dollars earned from borrowing, tourism and remittances by foreign workers was hurt badly by the coronavirus pandemic, which bit deeply into tourism revenues. Rising food and fuel prices, a global phenomenon accelerated by the war in Ukraine, worsened an already bad situation. Skyrocketing inflation this year has been accompanied by shortages of essential goods, including fuel and medicines, leading to Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.

The country is in desperate need of US$6 billion (S$8.5 billion) to stabilise its crumbling economy until the end of the year. It is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure billions of dollars in foreign debt, on which it has defaulted. However, any arrangement with the IMF depends first on a resolution of the political crisis at home, which has been marked by unfortunate outbursts of violence such as the gutting of the prime minister's private residence.