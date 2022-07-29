The Straits Times says

Slow growth, high inflation on the cards

Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As widely expected, the US Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark Fed funds rate by 0.75 percentage point on Wednesday, for the second time in two months.

But much attention after the event focused on the Fed's rate-setting committee's observation that "recent indicators of spending and production have softened" and Fed chairman Jerome Powell's subsequent comment that "it likely will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases". Being forward-looking, financial markets rallied strongly, finally sensing light at the end of the tunnel, after an aggressive tightening cycle of four consecutive rate hikes.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top