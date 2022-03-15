Seoul's key decisions will impact Asia

South Korea's presidential election has put conservatives, led by Mr Yoon Suk-yeol, a former prosecutor-general, back in power. Mr Yoon's political base is firmest among young males and he has promised to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, a message that seems to have resonated with upwardly mobile males in a competitive labour market. The incoming People Power Party administration calls itself the "candlelight government", identifying with public protesters who demanded equality and social justice. Additionally, the 49 per cent he polled to edge out the ruling Democratic Party's Mr Lee Jae-myung, who received 48 per cent, suggests he inherits a politically divided nation at the very least.

Untested in politics until he ran for the top job, Mr Yoon has therefore plenty to do at home, including taming a resurgent coronavirus, and rising home prices. Outside South Korea, though, attention will focus on how he shapes his presidency to cope with the new challenges thrown up by geopolitics, which have got only more complicated this past month with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While he has little foreign policy experience, his Asian counterparts will likely be reassured that there are plenty of experienced hands in his circle, including former vice-foreign minister Kim Sung-han. Asean, for instance, would welcome continuity in the Look South policy set by the Moon administration.