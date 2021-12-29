Preparing to live with Omicron

Omicron cases or close contacts of these cases can now recover under the home recovery programme, or be managed at community care facilities and hospitals, instead of being isolated at dedicated facilities. Those who are unwell will be processed based on both symptoms and physical signs, and underlying risk factors. This will bring the management of Omicron cases in line with the health protocols applied to those with other variants of the coronavirus. This is not only an important way of acknowledging the reality of the Omicron strain but also of learning to live with it, as with the coronavirus pandemic in general.

When Omicron emerged a month ago amid a cloud of uncertainty about its effects, Singapore was right in adopting what was a more cautious containment strategy and introducing targeted measures to reduce the risk of Omicron's spread into and within Singapore. The strategy was effective in delaying the introduction of the variant into the community and slowing its local spread. Singapore gained valuable time during which to learn about the nature and behaviour of the variant based on both overseas and local data. International evidence now indicates that the Omicron variant is likely to be more transmissible, but also less severe than the Delta variant, and that vaccines, especially boosters, remain substantial sources of protection against hospitalisations caused by Omicron. Hence the need to fine-tune health protocols to safeguard the population from the new variant but without overreacting to it, something that could provoke a degree of panic among Singaporeans.