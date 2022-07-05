Nato's growing reach into the Asia-Pacific

The recent Nato summit in Madrid will likely go down in history as a watershed in international affairs. First, Nato's latest "strategic concept" unequivocally called out China, and its deepening strategic partnership with Russia, as a challenge to its interests, security and values. Second, the leaders of Beijing's neighbours - Japan and South Korea - sat down with their mutual ally, the United States, for an ice-breaking 23-minute three-way meeting on the sidelines of the summit. And third, the Nato meeting had remarkable outside participation: Aside from Japan and South Korea, the Pacific nations of Australia and New Zealand attended as well. Europe, Asia and the Pacific are gelling rapidly in unprecedented ways.

The trilateral summit was made possible because of the change of government in Seoul and new President Yoon Suk-yeol's commitment to revitalise three-way cooperation and improve bilateral ties with Tokyo, which itself has a new prime minister. The Yoon administration has subsequently acted to remove a thorn in bilateral ties with Tokyo by planning a fund to settle disputes arising from Japan's use of Korean labour during World War II. The proposed fund is intended partly to head off the sale of assets from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel that were seized by South Korean courts to compensate plaintiffs over the issue. Tokyo has warned that such a sale would damage ties.