Multilateral system must be upheld

Singapore's stance on world affairs, reiterated at the current session of the United Nations General Assembly, explores the ramifications of the new world order that is being shaped and how to manage the tensions inherent in systemic change. The way forward is to uphold the inclusive and rules-based multilateral system that has underwritten peace and progress since World War II. Current evidence about the state of world affairs is hardly reassuring. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sharpening superpower rivalry, a still uneven and fragile recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, prolonged high inflation, greater division, disruption and polarisation within societies, and the climate crisis reveal a global order under threat.

This state of affairs is not tenable. The starting point for change must lie in the recognition that nations must preserve, through political negotiations and diplomatic bargaining, the dividends of peace they have enjoyed since the last global conflict and largely even during the ensuing Cold War. Russian aggression in Ukraine is not just a bilateral issue: It strikes at the heart of the internationalist principle that the sovereign sanctity of borders is not to be violated merely because the invader is militarily more powerful than the victim. Should the use of brute force become the norm, no country would be safe from more powerful neighbours. Small states such as Singapore, which survive at the intersection of international law and power politics, would be hurt the most, and therefore must be committed to strengthening the multilateral system.

