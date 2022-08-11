Managing the fallout from Pelosi's trip

Heightened tension in the Taiwan Strait has continued unabated since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week. Taiwan launched live-fire exercises on Tuesday even as China extended its military drills around the island that began last Thursday and were supposed to end on Sunday. The People's Liberation Army drills were unprecedented in scale and in their encircling of Taiwan, with ballistic missiles fired over the island for the first time. Some of the six exercise zones overlapped Taiwan's territorial waters, and some Chinese warships and fighter jets crossed the median line in the strait during the exercises. These drills, which have ended, simulated a blockade and had observers worried that China has raised its military pressure on Taiwan several notches to reach a new norm in the Taiwan Strait.

But China's retaliation against Mrs Pelosi's visit, which it said was a "dangerous and stupid" move that violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity, went beyond a show of military might and increased pressure on Taiwan that included the banning of some imports from the self-ruling island. Beijing also cut off communications with the United States on a host of important issues ranging from climate change to anti-drug trafficking cooperation to military talks. The freeze on dialogue on climate change, in particular, set alarm bells ringing, with the US and China being the world's two largest polluters and whose leadership is crucial in the fight against global warming. It had United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres weighing in, warning that there was no way to "solve the most pressing problems of all the world" without cooperation between the two countries.