The Straits Times says

Making digital banks more inclusive

Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

One of the rationales for the licensing of digital banks in Singapore was that they would accelerate financial inclusion by serving those segments of the population and business community that are not served adequately by traditional banks, such as new entrants into the workforce, gig economy workers and micro-businesses. But there is a risk that some segments of the population may remain underserved. For example, The Straits Times ran an article recently which highlighted the experience of a retired banker and entrepreneur who did not qualify for a credit card from Trust Bank, a digital bank that has been launched by Standard Chartered Bank and the FairPrice group. Unable to reach the bank's customer care team, he was informed of his rejected application by a chatbot, without reasons being given. As the bank also has no physical branches, he was unable to appeal in person.

This might reflect teething problems in processing applications or be an isolated case. But even so, there is a real risk that people such as retirees may be among those excluded from accessing certain services by at least some digital banks - which would be a problem given that the proportion of retirees is set to rise to around 25 per cent of the population by 2030, from just over 14 per cent in 2019. Digital banks' use of user-friendly automated processes to on-board customers may yield the benefit of rapid customer acquisition, but it may also result in some qualified applicants falling between the cracks.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top